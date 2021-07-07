Rep. Hagedorn announces kidney cancer reoccurrence

MANKATO, Minn. (KTTC) - Minnesota's First Congressional District Representative Jim Hagedorn announced on Wednesday that his kidney cancer had returned.

According to a news release form his office, Hagedorn was originally diagnosed with kidney cancer in February of 2019. It also states, Mayo Clinic doctors confirmed the cancer resurfaced after a recent hospital visit.

Hagedorn released the following statement: “Over the weekend, recent tests conducted at the Mayo Clinic revealed a reoccurrence of my kidney cancer. The new diagnosis was surprising considering that just 14 weeks ago no cancer was detected. But, as every cancer survivor knows, you fight the disease each and every day. Even the best of recoveries present unexpected challenges like I am facing."

Hagedorn was first elected to congress in 2018 and re-elected in 2020.