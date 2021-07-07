Rochester Public Library preserves thousands of Rochester Fire Department historical documents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Public Library staff and volunteers just finished a six-year labor of love and dedication, preserving thousands of Rochester Fire Department (RFD) historical documents.

RFD had about twenty boxes of historical material sitting in storage at Rochester International Airport.

The boxes contained pictures, journals, reports and other documents dating back to the 1800s.

Over the past six years, Rochester Public Library staff and volunteers have spent hundreds of hours,

carefully preserving the documents and digitally archiving them.

With the project finished, the public can now view these priceless archives online and at Rochester Fire Station Two.

"We have such rich, vibrant history here in Rochester," Battalion Chief Erik Propotnik said. "With so many things, as generations pass away, and pass on, we lose that connection to our past. We were fortunate enough to grab some of our retirees together a few years back, and we had kind of a history gathering and got to hear stories. We enlisted their help. Spread out hundreds of pictures let them go through them, and tell their stories where they could."

Susan Hansen with the library was in charge of the project.

"The project didn't seem as big as first, but RFD kept finding boxes," Hansen said.

She said the flood the library had a couple years ago along with the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their work.

"Sometimes, it's hard to stay focused, and you realize that it won't be done in a short amount of time," she said.

The library's next project is tackling The Post Bulletin's historical clips.

The RFD museum is a work in progress and the department is trying to figure out the best way to make sure more current pictures and documents are also saved.