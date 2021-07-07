Skip to Content

South Africa’s ex-leader turns himself in for prison term

New
5:52 pm National news from the Associated Press

NKANDLA, South Africa (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma turned himself over to police early Thursday to begin serving a 15-month prison term. Just minutes before the midnight deadline for police to arrest him, Zuma left his Nkandla home in a convoy of vehicles. Zuma decided to hand himself over to authorities to obey the order from the country’s highest court, the Constitutional Court, that he should serve a prison term for contempt of court. A tweet posted by the Zuma Foundation said he “decided to comply with the incarceration order.” Soon after the South African police confirmed that Zuma was in their custody. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content