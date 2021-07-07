South Africa’s ex-leader turns himself in for prison term

NKANDLA, South Africa (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma turned himself over to police early Thursday to begin serving a 15-month prison term. Just minutes before the midnight deadline for police to arrest him, Zuma left his Nkandla home in a convoy of vehicles. Zuma decided to hand himself over to authorities to obey the order from the country’s highest court, the Constitutional Court, that he should serve a prison term for contempt of court. A tweet posted by the Zuma Foundation said he “decided to comply with the incarceration order.” Soon after the South African police confirmed that Zuma was in their custody.