Teachers, students struggle with online classes in Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Marcela García teaches science classes sitting on three cushions placed on a chair in her dining room in Chile’s capital, while many of her students listen to her from their beds because they all lack sufficient space for the remote teaching brought on by the pandemic. Teachers and students alike had to start online classes without prior preparation and many without the necessary tools to give or receive remote education, which experts agree has negatively affected learning in Chile. An official study on what high school students learned in 2020 during online reading classes showed that none attained even 60% of the knowledge necessary to pass the subject.