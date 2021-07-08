Aftershocks expected for days after California, Nevada quake

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a magnitude 6 earthquake that was felt across hundreds of miles in California and Nevada didn’t cause any major damage or injuries. Aftershocks are expected to rattle the region for days. The quake struck Thursday afternoon near the eastern Sierra community of Walker near the state line. But it was felt across California in San Francisco and in Nevada all the way to Las Vegas. Miles of U.S. 395, a major Sierra route, were briefly closed by rockslides and authorities say some cars were struck but there weren’t any injuries. It was the largest quake to hit the area since a magnitude 6.1 temblor in 1994.