Condie overcomes back surgery to reach Olympic rings

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — American Kyra Condie has not let major back surgery slow her climb to the Tokyo Olympics. Condie was diagnosed with severe scoliosis at 13 and she had 10 vertebrae fused during a surgery that left her in excruciating pain. Condie slowly worked her way back into climbing and has become one of the world’s best climbers. The 24-year-old is limited in some of the movements she can make due to the rigidity of her spine, yet has found her own way up the wall through determination and technique. She will be one of four Americans competing when sport climbing makes its debut in Tokyo.