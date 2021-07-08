Skip to Content

Federal murder charge filed in shooting of Indiana officer

National news from the Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Federal officials say the gunman accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer threw a Molotov cocktail at an FBI field office before the deadly encounter. The criminal complaint released Thursday by the U.S. attorney’s office in Indianapolis charges 44-year-old Shane Meehan with premeditated murder of a federal agent. The complaint gives no possible motive for the Wednesday afternoon attack outside the FBI office in Terre Haute that killed Terre Haute police Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year department veteran who had been a federal task force officer since 2010. Authorities have described the shooting as an ambush that happened after Ferency stepped outside the office. 

Associated Press

