Firefighters douse ship that exploded at major port in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Firefighting boats have been pouring cascades of water on a container ship that had erupted in a fiery explosion at Dubai’s main port the previous night. The blast rocked the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates late Wednesday. Satellite images captured by Planet Labs Inc. and analyzed by The Associated Press show efforts to cool the Ocean Trader continued Thursday at Jebel Ali port. The photos also show a thin sheen of what appears to be an oil-water mix emanating from the vessel into the gulf. Dubai authorities acknowledged a “leakage,” without elaborating. The government says there were no casualties. The cause of the blast is still unknown.