IOC’s Bach arrives in Tokyo; greeted by state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has arrived in Tokyo as Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihde Suga was set to declare a state of emergency that could result in a ban on fans at the Tokyo Games as coronavirus infections spread across the capital. Bach’s arrival comes just two weeks before the postponed Tokyo Olympics are set to open. Government officials have proposed a plan to issue a state of emergency in Tokyo from Monday through Aug. 22. The Olympics are to begin on July 23 and close Aug. 8. The Paralympics open on Aug. 24.