Israeli president given NFT of father’s oath of office

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s parliament has generated an encrypted digital copy of former president Chaim Herzog’s signed oath of office and presented it to Isaac Herzog, his son, ahead of his inauguration to the same position. Herzog was sworn in as Israel’s president on Wednesday. This new kind of encrypted digital artwork has become popular and a rare few have been sold for millions of dollars. The NFT copy was loaned to the President’s residence. 

