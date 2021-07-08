Judge extends order halting WVa needle exchange law

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge has extended a temporary restraining order on West Virginia’s new law that tightens requirements on needle exchange programs. The Herald-Dispatch reports U.S. District Judge Chuck Chambers says he will mull the argument by plaintiffs that the law is unconstitutional. The law was due to take effect Friday. Republican Gov. Jim Justice signed the bill in April over the protests of critics. They said it would restrict access to clean needles amid a spike in HIV cases. The American Civil Liberties Union’s West Virginia chapter filed the federal lawsuit, calling the bill harmful and flawed.