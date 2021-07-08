Girl, 6, snatched off bike; found fast with bystanders’ tips

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old Kentucky girl who was snatched from her bike by a stranger was found quickly, returned to her family and a suspect has been charged with kidnapping. Louisville Police spokesperson Beth Ruoff told news outlets that neighbors who witnessed the girl being taken from her Louisville neighborhood on July 2 quickly called 911 with a description of the vehicle and a partial license plate number. She says officers responded immediately and saturated the area. Police found the girl within 30 minutes and arrested 40-year-old Robby Wildt. He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of kidnapping a minor.