Man suspected of Austin homicide arrested in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, South Dakota (KTTC) -- Miguel Nunez Jr. was arrested Thursday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and is not in the Minnehaha County Jail.

According to the NBC Affiliate in Sioux Falls the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says Nunez was found Thursday evening in the attic of a home in central Sioux Falls.

Back on June 8, police said an arrest warrant had been issued for the 18-year-old Sioux Falls man who is a suspect in an Austin homicide investigation.

Miguel Nunez Jr. was wanted on a second-degree murder charge.

The shooting happened early Saturday, June 5 in the 100 block of 12th St. NE. Forty-five-year-old David Harris, of Austin, was killed in the shooting, according to police. Harris lived in the home where the shooting happened.

Police said multiple people were injured in the shooting, but did not specify how many at the time.

"Mr. Nunez is considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached," The Austin Police Department said. "Anyone having information on his whereabouts should call law enforcement."

According to the NBC Affiliate in Sioux Falls the Sioux Falls Police Department was called to assist, and after a joint effort between the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and Sioux Falls Police Department SWAT Team, Nunez was arrested peacefully and without incident.