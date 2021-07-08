Michael Avenatti faces sentencing in Nike extortion scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — A California lawyer who publicly sparred with then-President Donald Trump before criminal fraud charges disrupted his rapid ascent to fame faces sentencing after a jury concluded he tried to extort millions of dollars from Nike. The sentencing of Michael Avenatti was scheduled for Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Avenatti appeared regularly on cable news programs in 2018 at the height of his representation of porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against Trump. The 50-year-old Avenatti was convicted early last year. Prosecutors have requested a “very substantial” sentence. Avenatti’s lawyers say six months in prison is enough.