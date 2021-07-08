Montana town of grizzly attack a popular stop for cyclists

HELENA Mont. (AP) — A tiny western Montana town where a grizzly bear pulled a woman from her tent and killed her this week welcomes visitors like her year-round. During the warmer months, visitors to Ovando include bicyclists traversing the scenic Great Divide Mountain Bike Route. Leah Davis Lokan of Chico, California, was an experienced outdoors woman and cyclist who had looked forward to the mountain biking trip. She and her party were camped by the town’s post office early Tuesday when she was attacked. Friends said Lokan was a free spirit, competitive and adventuresome and was aware of the dangers she faced on the trip. The bear still has not been located.