Philippine cargo ship lists in Manila Bay after collision

1:29 am National news from the Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine coast guard says a local cargo vessel and a Cyprus-flagged dredger have collided in a Manila Bay anchorage area. The coast guard said there were no injuries from Thursday’s accident, which caused the cargo vessel to list and lie half-submerged in the busy waters. It was not immediately clear what triggered the pre-dawn accident near Manila’s Baseco shoreline. Officials said the coast guard personnel would surround the Palawan Pearl with floating booms to contain any oil spill.

Associated Press

