Thursdays Downtown off to strong start

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- After the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on Rochester's Thursdays Downtown, large crowds welcomed it back Thursday.

There are 80 restaurants and 120 area businesses being showcased during the event that goes through Sept. 9. Vendors arrived on 1st Avenue SW and Peace Plaza at the crack of dawn to set up. Even before the start of it at 11 a.m., crowds were already gathering.

"We have hundreds of wonderful businesses downtown who would love to have people come back to their stores and give them the love and the business that they tried showing through the pandemic," Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said.

Some commented that the cooler weather made walking around the event more pleasant. Others in attendance said it was great to see people out and about, smiling again.