9 killed when skydiving plane crashes in Sweden

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Sweden say nine people were killed when a small plane carrying skydivers crashed on Thursday night. The victims include the pilot and all eight passengers, members of a local skydiving club. The plane burst into flames upon impact and a local fire chief says “there were no lives to save.” A spokesperson for the agency that oversees Swedish air traffic told broadcaster SVT the crash must have occurred “in connection” with the plane’s takeoff. The Swedish Accident Investigation Authority dispatched a team to the crash site outside the city of Orebro to establish why the plane went down. The Dagens Nyheter newspaper identified the plane as a single-engine, propeller-driven De Havilland DHC-2 Beaver.