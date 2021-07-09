Artist uses his brush to turn Surfside’s pain into hope

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — A Dallas artist was turned away last month when he offered to help dig for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed condo tower near Miami. But Roberto Marquez is still in South Florida and is helping the city of Surfside in another way by painting two giant canvasses depicting the community’s pain and hope. The artwork hangs on a fence near the collapsed building that has become an impromptu memorial. When he’s done painting, he hopes to sell the artwork and donate proceeds to a fund for victims. He says it’s his gift to the city.