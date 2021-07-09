Asian shares slip after Wall Street retreat, bond yields dip

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mostly lower in Asia after stocks pulled back from their recent record highs on Wall Street as bond yields fell and investors turned cautious. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney and Shanghai but rose in Hong Kong. U.S. futures rose and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.33%. On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 0.9%, with technology, financial and industrial companies logging some of the biggest losses. Traders have been shifting money into bonds in recent weeks, pulling down the benchmark yield, which is used to set rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans.