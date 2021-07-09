Austin shooting suspect arrested; victim’s wife is “happy that he’s off the streets”

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- The hunt for a murder suspect is now over. Eighteen-year-old, Miguel Nunez was on the run for more than a month after the fatal June 5 shooting of 45-year old David Harris.

Nunez was arrested Thursday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Harris's wife, Ronica Harris, said Nunez's arrest is a slight relief for the family.

"I mean there's really no justice even after court is said in done. A man's life. A man that was everything to everyone around him. There's no justice for that. I am just happy that he's off the streets and that another family won't have to suffer. Because, the more desperate he got, the more willing he is going to do something. I am happy that he is off the streets and he isn't able to hurt anyone else," Ronica said.

Ronica and David Harris

Ronica was married to David for 21 years. The couple has four children and four grandchildren.

"He was an amazing singer. He could sing any R&B song. He had a contagious smile. And his heart was genuine. Any conversation he held had meaning regardless of who it was with or how long the conversation was. He was just a genuine man. And a Godly man. He was a pastor," she said.

She said one of David's callings was to mentor young men like Nunez.

"This boy was the type of kid he wanted to help. That he wanted to give some guidance to. Unfortunately, he's going to be doing that in a different manner," Ronica said.

She said if she could speak to Nunez she would say:

"That I'm sorry he chose this for all of us. That I am extremely sorry that he killed my husband. That I am also sorry that he ended his whole life at such a young age. It's sad. No one wins," she said.

