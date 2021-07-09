China evacuates nationals from Afghanistan amid US pullout

BEIJING (AP) — State media say China sent a flight to bring home 210 of its nationals from Afghanistan as the U.S. military prepares to leave the country and the security situation grows increasingly fraught. The Global Times newspaper published by the ruling Communist Party said the Xiamen Airlines flight departed July 2 and landed in the central province of Hubei. The paper and other reports said 22 of those onboard tested positive for COVID-19, although those numbers did not appear on the National Health Commission’s daily report of new cases. U.S. forces are scheduled to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31 after nearly 20 years of battling the Taliban, who are now making major territorial gains.