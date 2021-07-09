China’s auto sales up 27% in 2021, but hurt by chip shortage

BEIJING (AP) — An industry group says China’s auto sales rose 27% in the first half of 2021 from a year earlier but still were below pre-pandemic levels. Production and sales fell in June due to global shortages of processor chips. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans from January to June in the global industry’s biggest market rose to 10 million. Compared with pre-pandemic levels in 2019, passenger vehicle sales were off 1.4% in the first half. Production fell 13.7% in June from a year earlier while sales were down 11.1% at 1.6 million. The CAAM blamed chip shortages.