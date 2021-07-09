Construction on the Heart of the City project in Downtown Rochester continues

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Construction for the Heart of the City began March 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic. The project was originally estimated to be completed early August, but key components are causing it to run behind.

The first phase of the Heart of the City project, second street to peace plaza, was actually completed on time, right before the first Thursdays downtown of 2021.

According to Destination Medical Center (DMC) in the next two to three weeks, the street and the sidewalks all the way to the north to center street will be finished.

"Where we're running into some challenges is getting some of the supplies and materials needed for Peace Plaza. Namely the granite, the inscribed granite that's part of the art piece that's being installed. So some of the impact of COVID has been access to materials and supplies and workforce," stated Patrick Seeb of DMC.

The timing issues are starting to get to some local business owners.

"I love what I do, but nobody wants to come downtown. I mean its a disaster. I mean it was supposed to be done whenever and now they're telling us it's going to be that much longer," said Optical Vision with Flair owner Linda Smith.

Due to the micro-phase strategy for the construction of the Heart of the City, restaurants are able to use the completed space for outdoor patio seating.

"In a year from now no one will remember the construction, they'll just enjoy what's behind us," said someone eating outside at Victoria's.

According to Patrick Seeb, the Peace Plaza section displaying the fountain is expected to be completed early fall.

All other aspects of the Heart of City project should be completed on time, the beginning of August.