File on deputy shooting of Arkansas teen goes to prosecutors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The results of the investigation into an Arkansas deputy’s fatal shooting of a white teenager during a traffic stop has been handed over to prosecutors. Lonoke County Prosecutor Chuck Graham said he had received the Arkansas State Police case file on the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain during a June 23 traffic stop. Graham said he’s sent the file to the state prosecutor coordinator since he’s requested a special prosecutor to handle the case. Brittain’s shooting by a Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy has drawn the attention of civil rights activists nationally.