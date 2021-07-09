Houston voter who waited 6 hours arrested for illegal voting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas voter who received widespread attention in 2020 after waiting more than six hours to cast a ballot is now facing charges of illegal voting. Hervis Rogers was being held Friday in a suburban Houston jail. His attorneys say the 62-year-old did not know that he was ineligible to vote because he was on parole at the time. Rogers was among Houston voters whose long wait to vote in mostly minority, Democratic neighborhoods. His arrest comes as Texas Republicans could begin advancing tighter election laws soon as this weekend.