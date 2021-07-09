In Georgia, Kemp sets out to mend fractured GOP

ATLANTA (AP) — Brian Kemp often tells supporters to “keep choppin’ wood,” his way of urging a calm, deliberate approach — even in politics. Yet the Georgia governor also says he’ll be “running scared and hard” as he seeks a second term in 2022. It’s a necessary contradiction as the 57-year-old Republican tries to reassemble a once-dominant GOP coalition in his newfound battleground state. To do that next November, he must navigate defeated President Donald Trump’s false attacks about the 2020 election and Democrats’ ascendance with a fast-growing, increasingly metropolitan electorate that sided narrowly with President Joe Biden in November and sent two Atlanta Democrats to the U.S. Senate in January. “I’m running like an underdog,” Kemp said ahead his formal reelection campaign launch on Saturday.