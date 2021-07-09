‘Laredo’ actor William Smith dies; played cowboys, brawlers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor William Smith, who played cowboys, brawlers and no-nonsense tough guys in nearly 300 films and television shows, has died at 88. Smith’s wife, Joanne Cervelli Smith, said he died Monday in Los Angeles. With his chiseled, mustachioed face and bulging biceps, Smith was a constant presence on screen in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. He grappled with Clint Eastwood in an epic bare-knuckled brawl in 1980’s “Any Which Way You Can.” He starred as a Texas Ranger in the NBC western series “Laredo” from 1965 to 1967. And he played in the final season of the original “Hawaii Five-O” on CBS.