Nebraska governor extending deployment of troopers to border

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says he is extending the deployment of 15 state patrol troopers along the U.S.-Mexico border for another two weeks. Ricketts says in a news release that about 25 Nebraska State Patrol troopers traveled to Del Rio, Texas, in June to provide law enforcement assistance to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The deployment was made at the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and was expected to last up to 16 days. Both Ricketts and Abbott, who are Republicans, have been critical about Democratic President Joe Biden’s border and immigration policies. Ricketts has said little about what duties the Nebraska troopers are performing. It also is unclear how much the mission will cost and who will cover those expenses.