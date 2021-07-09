New Minnesota law cracks down on DWIs

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- A new Minnesota law may allow DWI offenders to avoid the scarlet letter of a whiskey plate.

"It's really a trade off, of we're gonna get rid of public shaming that has no deterring effect and instead we are going to do something that has a more practical effect of making our roads safe," DWI and criminal defense attorney at Godwin Dold, Jay Adkins said.

It used to be believed that people who have whiskey plates could be pulled over at any time by a police officer, but that is no longer true. In 2003, it was ruled unconstitutional by the Minnesota Supreme Court.

"People with whiskey plates have to be treated like everyone else," Adkins said. "There was really no value being presented there for public safety."

Now, drunk drivers who are convicted of a DWI will be required to have an ignition interlock after just one offense. An ignition interlock is a breathalyzer that determines a person's BAC an won't start a vehicle if a person is impaired.

"That makes it much less likely that someone who is an impaired driver will be getting behind vehicle," (R) Rochester Sen. Carla Nelson said. "That's really the point. It's deterrence. The deterrence. And drunk driving has deadly consequences."

While Nelson is a member of the Senate, she's also been a member of Mothers Against Drunk Driving since she was a young mother.

Drunk drivers who currently have whiskey plates can swap out their plates for an interlock, at an extra cost.

Adkins argues the plates doesn't benefit public safety in the first place.

"There's nothing really to suggest that they work. There's nothing to suggest it deters them from further crimes," Adkins said. "And people who do have DWIs, they lose their license and there's other consequences. I think the bigger focus should be what can we do to make things safer and stop further crimes. And that's the goal of this law."

One in seven Minnesotans have a DWI on their driving record.

KTTC did reach out to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety to see how the new law implementation is going, but was told it was too early to provide a profess report.