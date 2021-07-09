Q&A with Georgia Gov. Kemp: Voters ‘know what the truth is’

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says voters “know what the truth is” when it comes to the job he’s performed as governor. Kemp spoke to The Associated Press ahead of his Saturday reelection campaign launch. In 2018, Kemp won the Republican primary for governor propelled by grassroots conservatives and a late endorsement from then-President Donald Trump. Now, former NFL player Herschel Walker is considering a primary challenge to Kemp, and Trump has vowed to campaign against Kemp to punish him for standing by Georgia’s election results favoring Democrat Joe Biden. Kemp says he isn’t worried about national celebrity and plans to run “scared and hard” in order to win.