The Gazette will move printing operations to Des Moines

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The parent company of The Gazette newspaper in Cedar Rapids says it will close its printing operations and move the printing of several publications to Des Moines. Folience said it will stop newspaper printing at its subsidiary Color Web Printers in Cedar Rapids on Aug. 31. The closure will impact 34 full-time and eight part-time employees. The printing of The Gazette, Southeast Iowa Union, Washington Evening Journal, Mt. Pleasant News, Fairfield Ledger, PennySaver and The Shopper will be transferred to Gannett Publishing Services in Des Moines. Folience CEO Daniel Goldstein called it a “very difficult decision,” noting it will impact some long-time employees. But he says the changing economics and ongoing consolidation of the print industry demanded the change.