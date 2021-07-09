Fire in food factory in Bangladesh kills at least 49 people

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Fire officials say at least 49 people have died in a fire that broke out at a food and beverage factory outside the country’s capital. The fire began Thursday night at the five-story Hashem Food and Beverage Ltd. factory in Rupganj, just outside Dhaka. A fire official says 49 bodies have been recovered from inside the factory and rescuers have not yet searched the top two floors. He says the main exit gate of the factory, which processes juice, soft drinks and other food items, was locked from inside. Bangladesh has a history of deadly factory fires which are often attributed to safety lapses that still plague the South Asian country despite its rapid economic growth.