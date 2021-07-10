G-20 finance ministers back deterring use of tax havens

The world’s top finance officials have endorsed plans for a global minimum corporate tax. Ministers from the Group of 20 countries representing most of the world’s economy announced their backing at a meeting Saturday in Venice. Under the global 15% minimum tax plan, companies would be taxed by their home countries if their profits overseas go untaxed. That would be a deterrent to moving profits to countries with very low tax rates, so-called tax havens. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a global minimum tax level would stop a “self-defeating” competition in which countries have lowered their rates to attract companies. Details remain to be worked out ahead of approval by G-20 leaders in October.