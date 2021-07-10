Hong Kong pro-democracy group downsizes amid crackdown

HONG KONG (AP) — One of Hong Kong’s most established pro-democracy civic organizations says it’s letting go its paid staff and halving the size of its steering committee. The decision comes amid Beijing’s crackdown on opposition activity in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China made the announcement Saturday. The group is best known for organizing annual events commemorating the 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. It said seven of its 14 remaining steering committee members had decided to step down in the face of “growing political and legal risks.” Of those remaining, three are currently in jail for protest-related activities.