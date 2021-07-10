Hackers disrupt Iran’s rail service with fake delay messages

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian news agency says the country’s railroad system has come under cyberattack. The hackers posted fake messages about train delays or cancellations on display boards at stations across Iran. They also urged passengers to call for information, listing the phone number of the office of the country’s supreme leader. The semiofficial Fars news agency reported Friday that the hack led to unprecedented chaos at rail stations. No group has so far taken responsibility for the incident. Earlier in the day, Fars said trains across Iran had lost their electronic tracking system.