Iran officials: No casualties from reported Tehran explosion

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian police say there are no casualties or damage from a reported explosion at a public park near state TV headquarters in the capital Tehran. The official IRNA news agency reported the blast Saturday. Tehran deputy police chief Gen. Hamid Hodavand said the case was under investigation and details would be provided later. At 12:52 a.m. Saturday Iranian media reported an explosion in northern Tehran. That was followed by dozens of posts by individuals on social media. Later, state TV showed deputy Tehran Gov. Ali Reza Goudarzi in front of Mellat Park saying rescue teams, firefighters and police found no sign of an explosion, fire or damage in the area.