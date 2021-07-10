Leaders of North Korea, China vow to strengthen ties

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The North Korean and Chinese leaders have expressed their desire to further strengthen their ties as they exchange messages marking the 60th anniversary of their countries’ defense treaty. North Korea state media say leader Kim Jong Un told Chinese President Xi Jinping that it is the fixed stand of his government to ceaselessly develop the friendly and cooperative relations between the countries. Xi said that that China and North Korea have unswervingly supported each other. North Korea is expected to seek greater support from China, its major ally and aid benefactor, as it grapples with economic hardship exacerbated by the pandemic and sanctions over its nuclear weapons program. China, for its part, sees preventing a North Korean collapse as crucial to its security interests.