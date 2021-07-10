Local brewery sells ‘The Legend’ beer to fight sarcoma cancer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Little Thistle Brewery, located near John Marshall High School, is teaming up with Rein in Sarcoma to take action against sarcoma cancer.

The fight extended to the brewery through the death of assistant brewer Nick Novothy's late father Chuck, who passed away from sarcoma cancer in January 2019.

The honoring comes in the form of the beer named after him: 'The Legend.'

"His dedication to their education, their furthering and getting into college if they wanted to, playing sports if they wanted to, and having access to so many things. His students started calling him the legend," Novothy said.

Chuck's favorite drink was not your typical ale.

"It's a light American logger with coffee, so it's kind of a curveball of what people normally expect for a coffee beer," he said. "Normally people think big, heavy, dark. This one drinks super light, super crisp."

Ten percent of all sales on 'The Legend' will go towards sarcoma cancer research.

Novothy's co-worker Nate Gustafson at Little Thistle Brewery has also had a personal encounter with sarcoma.

"My mother actually passed away from sarcoma as well a long, long time ago. I was about one and a half, so I didn't really have a chance to get to know her… And for us to be able to have a part to raise some funds, it was a super simple decision for us," Gustafson said.

Janelle Calhoun works with Rein in Sarcoma, a resource dedicated to educating the public and funding research directed towards developing new treatments and finding a cure for sarcoma cancers.

"It's connective tissue cancers. There's about 70 different sub-types, 20 different bone, and 50 different soft tissue, and the genetic make-up is all just a little different," she said.

Another challenge sarcoma presents is the rarity by which cases are brought forth.

"Primary care providers… they might see one in their entire lifetime. And so it's not a priority all the time, and a lot of times, these bumps, these lumps, these bruises, don't all present the same way," she said.

Calhoun says catching the tumors earlier significantly helps chances of survival.

"If we can catch a sarcoma when it's the size of a golf ball, the chances of survivorship are much, much higher."

Rein in Sarcoma began research in 2001 before donating $2 million to the University of Minnesota's sarcoma cancer research. That has since been leveraged to $13.4 million.

The partnership's next event will be the running of its Ninja Anywhere timed obstacle course on August 15th from noon to 5 p.m.

The American Ninja Warrior-themed course hopes to raise $20,000 for sarcoma cancer research in Rochester.