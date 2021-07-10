Louisiana officer fatally shot, suspect hurt and in custody

DOYLINE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say an officer has died after being met with gunfire while responding to a disturbance call. The Webster Parish sheriff told a news conference that officer William Earl Collins Jr. died just before 8 p.m. Friday. Collins was also a deputy but was working as a patrol officer for the village of Doyline. Two other deputies also responded to the scene but were not hurt. The suspect barricaded inside the home for several hours after the shooting. News outlets report two loud bangs were heard before the suspect was taken into custody. The sheriff didn’t identify him but said he was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.