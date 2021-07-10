Paul Verhoeven blesses Cannes with lesbian nun drama

CANNES, France (AP) — The veteran provocateur Paul Verhoeven premiered his lesbian nun drama “Benedetta” at the Cannes Film Festival with a solemn vow to resurrect sexuality in movies. “Benedetta” predictably stirred the French Riviera festival over the weekend. Belgian actor Virginie Efira stars as a 17th-century French nun who communicates directly with Jesus and who falls in love with a new member of the convent. Some have dismissed Verhoeven’s movie as “nun-sploitation.”Cannes, where movies like “Taxi Driver” and “Blue Is the Warmest Color” have made controversial premieres, loves a jolt of violence or a splash of sex. The arrival of “Benedetta” has sent nun puns flying around the Croisette.