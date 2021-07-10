Play resumes at US Senior Open after 3-hour weather delay

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Play has resumed in the third round of the U.S. Senior Open after a weather delay of nearly three hours. It was the second time severe weather disrupted the tournament. Tee times were pushed back three hours after an overnight storm with straight-line winds of 90 mph knocked over camera towers and downed trees at Omaha Country Club. Players were pulled off the course in the afternoon when another line of storms moved through. Tournament leader Jim Furyk was 6 under for the tournament, three shots ahead of playing partner Stephen Ames and Greg Kraft, who was through eight holes.