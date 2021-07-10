WV gov says lawmaker should resign for explicit TikTok video

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is calling for the resignation of a state lawmaker who posted a sexually explicit TikTok video to his public account. State Del. Joe Jeffries was stripped of a committee assignment on Friday after word spread of the social media posting. The governor issued a statement Saturday calling Jeffries’ behavior “sad” and “childish.” Justice also said he had expected to hear an apology from Jeffries by Saturday morning, but none was forthcoming. Jeffries did not immediately respond Saturday afternoon to a phone message left at his office or an email from The Associated Press.