Asian stocks advance after Wall Street hits new record

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have risen after Wall Street hit a high despite jitters about the spread of the coronavirus’s delta variant as investors looked ahead to U.S. earnings reports. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. On Friday, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index ended up 0.4% for the week. Also Friday, China’s central bank reduced the level of reserves commercial banks must hold, freeing up money for lending to stimulate commercial activity. The president of the European Central Bank told investors to prepare for new policy guidance after its July 22 meeting but did not indicate whether the bank would start winding down stimulus.