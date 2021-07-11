Becoming more humid this week with midweek storm chances

We enjoyed a very pleasant weekend across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, and those great conditions will last one more day before slightly warmer and more humid weather moves in for much of the upcoming week. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the mid-50s with light southeast winds at 3-8 mph and mainly clear skies. Low lying areas and river valleys may be subject to some pockets of fog later tonight into early Monday morning.

One more pleasant and comfortable day is on tap for the region on Monday before more humid conditions push in later in the week. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s with mainly sunny skies and dew points in the upper 50s. Widespread sunshine continues into Tuesday with temperatures in the low 80s and dew points in the low 60s.

Our rain chances for the upcoming week will stay contained to the midweek with Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning seeing our best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Both days will see afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with muggy dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Drier conditions are on tap for the end of the week and weekend with mostly to partly sunny skies. Slightly humid conditions are expected as dew points range from the low to mid-60s with highs climbing into the low to mid-80s.