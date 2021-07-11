Gangs complicate Haiti effort to recover from assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The escalation of gang violence in Haiti threatens to complicate — and be aggravated by — political efforts to recover from last week’s brazen slaying of President Jovenel Moïse. Haiti’s government is in disarray; There’s no parliament, no president, a dispute over who is prime minister, a weak police force. But the gangs seem more organized and powerful than ever. Violence is paralyzing the fragile economy, shuttering schools, overwhelming police and disrupting efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. A Haitian religious group compared the situation to “a vast desert where wild animals engulf us.” And it added: ”“We are refugees and exiles in our own country.”