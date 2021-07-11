Israeli search team heads home weeks after condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — An Israeli search and rescue team that arrived in South Florida shortly after the Champlain Towers South collapsed last month is heading home after an emotional sendoff in Surfside. The team planned to leave Florida on Sunday. During a brief Saturday evening ceremony, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava thanked the battalion for their “unrelenting dedication.” She presented them with honorary “key to the county.” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky honored the team as honorary members of his department. On Saturday, officials raised the confirmed death toll to 86, with 43 people still missing in the rubble of the 12-story building.