Minnesota couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

MILLVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -- Friends and family gathered at Millville's American Legion Sunday to celebrate Clifford and Margaret Rabe's 80th anniversary. They are the longest married couple in the state of Minnesota.

"I mean, think about that. This is before Pearl Harbor. This is before World War II. I mean, Roosevelt was president. How many presidents have they seen, so many changes in our country," said Pastor Daniel Reich, Margaret and Clifford's pastor.

"We are not aware or it's been so many years that someone married 80 years has won here in Minnesota," said Amy Lemke, the Worldwide Marriage Encounter Twin Cities Lead Couple.

"For a couple to both be alive for that long, that's really remarkable," said Reich.

"Everyone's reaction is that they can't believe that they've been together for 80 years," said Stephanie Hein, a great granddaughter.

One of the most notable aspects of the Rabe couple is their huge family tree, including more than two dozen great-great grandchildren.

"They had two daughters, and the two daughters had six children. So then, six grandchildren who had 15 great grandchildren, and they're at 25 great great grandchildren and counting, because four of them were born this year in 2021," said Reich.

Family and friends provided many perspectives on how the Rabe's marriage was able to succeed.

"They have good humor, they joke with each other, their communication," said Amy Schuchard, a great granddaughter.

"Not every day was good, but the marriage was more important than the individual," said Reich.

"They're very good at communicating with each other, and lots of love and understanding," said Taylor Hein, a great great granddaughter.

The Rabes themselves also weighed in.

"Give and take, I guess," said Margaret Rabe. "Kind of hard to say, everything just works out."