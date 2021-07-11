Early returns in Moldova point to win by pro-EU reformers

CHISINAU (AP) — A pro-reform party in Moldova seeking closer ties with the European Union appears to be heading to a clear majority in early returns from Sunday’s snap parliamentary elections. The election was called by President Maia Sandu in hopes of gaining a parliament made up of pro-EU reformists. Voter turnout in Europe’s poorest country, landlocked between Ukraine and Romania, was just over 48%. Sandu used to lead the pro-reform Party of Action and Solidarity and he has promised to clean up corruption, fight poverty and strengthen relations with the EU. The Socialists campaigned on high social spending, traditional family values and a distrust of closer ties with the West.