Not just Catholic men: German candidate pledges diversity

BERLIN (AP) — The leading contender to succeed Angela Merkel as Germany’s chancellor has pledged to emphasize diversity during the election campaign and in Germany’s next government if he wins in September. Armin Laschet’s center-right Christian Democratic Union was criticized recently for featuring only white models on its election posters. Laschet told public broadcaster ARD that “the diversity in our society will play a role in the election campaign.” The 60-year-old insisted that he would aim for gender balance and a fair regional representation in his Cabinet. Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, won the nomination of Merkel’s Union bloc earlier this year in a contest between three men.